Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andain Martin was extradited from the US where he was living under a new identity

A man has been jailed over the fatal stabbing of another man in London on New Year's Day in 2008.

Henry Bolombi, 18, was attacked by a group of four youths in Edmonton, north London, as he made his way home from seeing in the new year.

Andain Martin was extradited from North Carolina in September 2017 where he was living under a new identity, the Old Bailey was told.

The 30 year old was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 11 years.

He was found not guilty of murder but had previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was given a concurrent sentence of 16 months.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Henri Bolombi died of multiple stab wounds in 2008

Mr Bolombi had been returning home on a bus from central London when he got into an altercation with four men who boarded.

He fled the bus but was chased by the group who attacked him with a glass bottle, a knife and a broom.

Three suspects including Martin fled to Jamaica in the days following Mr Bolombi's death.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify over the attack

In 2016, police discovered the 30 year old was living in North Carolina and he was arrested by US marshalls on 17 November 2016.

Two other men, Onique Nembhard and Jamar Graham, were found guilty of Henry's murder in 2013 after being extradited from Jamaica.

Scotland Yard said the fourth suspect is still being searched for and have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify.