Image copyright PA Image caption Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said her officers are doing "everything they can" to reduce street crime

The commissioner of the Met Police said the force has "not lost control" of London's streets despite a spate of violent crime.

Cressida Dick said her officers are doing "everything they can" to reduce street crime but they need support from the public for justice to be served.

Six people have been killed in the capital in the last seven days.

Ms Dick said 300 extra officers will be on duty across the weekend in the worst affected areas.