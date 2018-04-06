Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks has been bailed until May

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a suspected burglar has been released without charge.

Richard Osborn-Brooks discovered two intruders at his home in South Park Crescent Hither Green, south-east London, on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old was arrested after Henry Vincent, 37, from Kent, was fatally stabbed during a struggle in the kitchen.

The Met said Mr Osborn-Brooks had been released and would face no action.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "This is a tragic case for all of those involved.

"As expected with any incident where someone has lost their life, my officers carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death."