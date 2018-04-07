Image copyright Handout Image caption Israel Ogunsola was stabbed to death in Hackney on Wednesday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man stabbed to death in an east London street.

Police found Israel Ogunsola wounded in Link Street, Hackney, after they were alerted by a motorist just before 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

The Met said a 17-year-old male appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The teenager, who cannot be named, will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A second youth arrested on suspicion of murder, also aged 17, has been bailed.

Six people have been killed in shootings and stabbings in London in the past seven days, prompting the city's mayor Sadiq Khan to back the use of "targeted" stop-and-search in the capital.