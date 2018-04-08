London

Two men dead after Edgware 'carbon monoxide leak'

  • 8 April 2018

Two men have been found dead at a house following a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The pair, aged 38 and 42, were discovered at a property on Bacon Lane in Edgware, north west London, at 13:30 BST.

Five people, including two young boys, have been taken to hospital as a precaution, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesman said the deaths were being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police believe there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the property.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made.

The force said in a statement: "Police in Harrow continue to deal alongside the Health and Safety Executive who have been informed."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites