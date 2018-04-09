Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy Jeeves, 28, is being sought by police following the burglary in Hither Green

Police have named a man they want to trace in connection with a burglary where another suspected intruder was fatally stabbed.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, discovered two intruders at his home in Hither Green, south-east London, in the early hours of 4 April.

Suspected burglar Henry Vincent, 37, was fatally stabbed during a struggle in the kitchen.

The Met Police said Billy Jeeves is wanted in connection with the burglary.

Mr Jeeves, 28, has links to Orpington and Swanley in Kent, and Cambridge.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy Jeeves's van was found burnt out and destroyed Orpington

Police want to hear from anybody who may have seen his white Vauxhall Astra van - with the registration GU52 AXT - in the days and hours before and after the burglary.

The van was found burnt out and destroyed on Saturday evening in Star Lane in Orpington, Kent.

Mr Osborn-Brooks arrested on suspicion of murder following the burglary at his home in South Park Crescent.

But he was later released and told would face no further action.

Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks had been held on suspicion of murder but was later released

Police said they were called at about 00:45 BST to Mr Osborn-Brooks's property over reports of a burglary when they found Mr Vincent collapsed in nearby Further Green Road.

A witness said an accomplice dragged Mr Vincent toward a van before leaving him for dead.

In January, Mr Jeeves and Mr Vincent were named and pictured by Kent Police in connection with an investigation into a distraction burglary on a man in his 70s.