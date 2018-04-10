Shrine to Hither Green 'burglar' Henry Vincent torn down
A shrine to a suspected burglar who was stabbed to death has been torn down.
Friends and family of Henry Vincent, 37, had tied floral tributes to a fence near a home in Hither Green, south-east London, where he was killed last week.
However, overnight the majority of the bouquets and balloons have been taken down and placed on the pavement.
The homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was held on suspicion of murder, but later released with no further action.