Image caption Floral tributes to Henry Vincent have been taken down from the fence and laid on the floor

A shrine to a suspected burglar who was stabbed to death has been torn down.

Friends and family of Henry Vincent, 37, had tied floral tributes to a fence near a home in Hither Green, south-east London, where he was killed last week.

However, overnight the majority of the bouquets and balloons have been taken down and placed on the pavement.

The homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was held on suspicion of murder, but later released with no further action.