Image copyright MPSYiewsley Image caption Emergency services were called to Philpots Farm in Hillingdon on Tuesday

A woman has been critically injured after falling from a ride at a funfair in west London.

Emergency services were called to Funderpark fair in Yiewsley, West Drayton, at 20:15 BST on Tuesday.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was taken to a central London hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed and inquiries into the fall are continuing, police said.