Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked during rush hour at Stratford International DLR station

A man has been stabbed during the morning rush hour at an east London Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.

The victim was attacked shortly before 09:00 BST at Stratford International station near Westfield shopping centre.

Paramedics treated the man but he was not taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and a police cordon has been set up on the station platform while officers investigate.