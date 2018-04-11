Man stabbed at Stratford DLR station during rush hour
A man has been stabbed during the morning rush hour at an east London Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station.
The victim was attacked shortly before 09:00 BST at Stratford International station near Westfield shopping centre.
Paramedics treated the man but he was not taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and a police cordon has been set up on the station platform while officers investigate.