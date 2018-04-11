Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Sobhan Khan died when his moped was "mowed down", the Old Bailey heard

A driver killed a teenager by deliberately mowing down a moped after his "prized" red Mustang was damaged, a court has heard.

Bradley Clifford, 23, from Enfield, allegedly chased teenagers Soban Khan and Joshua Francis, after they struck his car with a bottle.

Mr Khan, 18, and Mr Francis, 19, were flung into the air by the collision.

At the Old Bailey, Mr Clifford denied murdering Mr Khan and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jurors were told Mr Clifford became "enraged" after his high-performance Ford Mustang EcoBoost's wing mirror was broken in the early hours of 5 August 2017.

He then began a "rapid, brutal and unrelenting" pursuit through the streets of Enfield, the court heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption Bradley Clifford's car collided with a moped in London Road at the junction with Essex Road, Enfield

Mr Khan and Mr Francis drove into oncoming traffic and mounted a pavement on a moped to escape, jurors heard.

Lying motionless and catastrophically injured, Mr Khan was then allegedly beaten by Mr Clifford after he got out of his car when it became tangled with the moped.

Prosecuting, Aftab Jafferjee QC said: "He pursued the moped down a straight stretch of road at speed, not to apprehend the two people on it, but to mow them down for daring to damage his prized vehicle."

Earlier the same night there had been a disagreement between two groups of young people outside a bar shortly after 03.00 BST, resulting in a proposed fight at a nearby car park.

The trial continues.