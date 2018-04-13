Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police believe Babatunde Akintayo Awofeso died after an "altercation" with another man, who fled the scene

A man who was killed at a north London bookmakers has been named after police released a suspect on bail.

Babatunde Akintayo Awofeso, 53, died at a Betfred branch on Upper Clapton Street, Hackney, after an altercation with another man, police believe.

A post-mortem examination which began on 6 April is ongoing. His next of kin have been informed.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after attending an east London police station on 5 April.

He was bailed to a date in late April, pending further inquiries.

He was interviewed by murder detectives from City of London Police, who took over the case after the Met said its homicide unit was under pressure investigating more than 50 violent deaths this year.

Image copyright @999London Image caption Officers, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were called to the Betfred on 4 April after Mr Awofeso was found unconscious

Police were called to the Betfred at 16:27 BST on 4 April after Mr Awofeso was found unconscious.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Mr Awofeso, from Springfield, Hackney, is thought to have had an "altercation" with another man who then left the scene, police said.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of his death.