A man and a woman have been arrested in London on suspicion of terror offences.

A 27-year-old man was held at an address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of a terrorist act.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at a property in north London on suspicion of having information about acts of terrorism.

Both were taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody, Scotland Yard said.

The building where the woman was arrested was searched by police officers along with three further addresses in east London.

Police said the two arrested people had been held "as part of the same investigation".