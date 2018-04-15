Image copyright Cristo Foufas Image caption Forensics teams were outside the address in Sudbourne Road on Sunday evening

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Brixton, south London on Sunday evening.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Sudbourne Road, where a woman believed to be in her 30s was found with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman's next of kin are aware and it is believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

The Metropolitan Police say this appears to be a domestic incident, rather than part of a "knife-crime epidemic".

The arrested man is in custody at a south London police station.

London's Air Ambulance also attended the scene and the Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.