Image copyright Cristo Foufas Image caption Forensics teams attended the scene in Brixton on Sunday evening

Two people have been stabbed to death in London in separate attacks within 40 minutes of one another.

A man thought to be in his 20s died in hospital after being attacked in Colindale, north-west London, while a woman in her 30s died at the scene of a stabbing in Brixton, south London.

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after a third separate stabbing three hours later, on Sunday.

More than 35 people have been stabbed to death in the capital so far in 2018.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the Colindale attack.

Police said they were called at 17:58 BST on Sunday to Zenith Close and found a man with stab wounds. He died in hospital later that evening.

Police said the victim and suspect were believed to have been known to one another.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the Brixton death.

At 18:36 BST officers were called to a home in Sudbourne Road, where a woman in her 30s had been attacked.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

In the separate attack near Alexandra Palace, Haringey, a 19-year-old man was arrested near to the scene and taken into custody at a north London police station.