Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard Sophie Lionnet's body showed signs of "significant violence"

A woman accused of killing her nanny suffered mood swings and would "wake up screaming", her partner has said.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, are accused of murdering Sophie Lionnet after subjecting her to abuse and extreme interrogations.

Ms Lionnet's charred remains were found on a bonfire in the back garden of her employers' home in Southfields.

At Old Bailey the pair admit perverting the course of justice by trying to dispose of the body but deny murder.

Giving evidence, Mr Medouni told jurors he did not kill the French nanny or make a plan with Ms Kouider to cause Miss Lionnet's death in September last year.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler for BBC Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

Mr Medouni told jurors Ms Kouider, who he had met at a funfair in 2001, was the "dominant" partner in their relationship.

Her moods would go "up and down very quickly in the space of seconds," he said.

Mr Medouni said: "In the last years, every morning she would wake up screaming for nothing.

"If she had a dream about me being with another woman, she said it was going to happen and make up a story in her mind about it.

"She said she had a gift for knowing what is going to happen."

The trial continues.