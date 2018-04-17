Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, at 22:50 and died shortly afterwards

A teenager has been stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, believed to be aged 18, was found injured in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, on Monday night. He died at the scene at about 23:30 BST.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are due to take place and no arrests have been made.

The stabbing follows two more deaths in London on Sunday and brings the total number of stabbing fatalities in the capital this year to at least 37.

In a statement about the Forest Gate killing, the Met Police said: "Officers attended the location along with London Ambulance Service and paramedics from London's Air Ambulance.

"The victim - believed to be an 18-year-old man - was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are in the process of informing next of kin."

A cordon remains in place at the scene as investigations continue.

Detectives have asked for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.