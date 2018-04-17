Image copyright Met Police Image caption Amaan Shakoor was shot and another boy stabbed in Walthamstow, east London

A second man has been arrested after the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in east London two weeks ago.

Amaan Shakoor, 16, died on 3 April, having been shot in the head in Walthamstow the previous day.

A 19-year old man was arrested early on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at an east London police station, the Met Police said.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said: "This murder has left Amaan's family completely bereft and needing answers."

He stressed that two weeks on from Amaan's death, detectives still need to hear from members of the public who have not yet come forward.

Police were called at about 22:00 BST on 2 April to Markhouse Road, E17, to reports of shots fired.

'Terrible crime'

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found two teenage boys, aged 16 and 15, injured.

They were both taken to an east London hospital where The 15-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Markhouse Road, E17, to reports of shots fired

A post-mortem examination held on 6 April gave the cause of Amaan's death as gunshot injuries to the head.

An 18-year-old man from east London arrested on 9 April on suspicion of murder was subsequently released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes said: "Someone out there knows who committed this terrible crime.

"If that is you, or you even suspect who might have carried out this awful murder, then please help us to bring them to account for the sake of Amaan's family and make the streets safer for other young people like him."