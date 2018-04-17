Grenfell Tower fire: Man charged with fraud
- 17 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire, the Met Police has said.
Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31, of Westminster, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. No details about the alleged offences have been released.
Some 72 people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.