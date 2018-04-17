London

Grenfell Tower fire: Man charged with fraud

  • 17 April 2018
The charred remains of Grenfell tower, West London, as seen from a height, with a panorama of leafy West London behind it. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some 72 people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year

A man has been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire, the Met Police has said.

Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31, of Westminster, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. No details about the alleged offences have been released.

Some 72 people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.

