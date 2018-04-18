Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect, who wore a mask, struck the man on the head at a block of flats in east London

A man was hit over the head with what police believe was a metal pole while canvassing for local council elections.

The victim, in his 30s, was attacked on the third floor of a block of flats in Tower Hamlets as he distributed leaflets at about 17:30 BST on 6 April.

The suspect, who wore a mask, struck the man on the head at Reardon House in Reardon Street.

The man needed 10 stitches for the injury. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue, the Met said.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Acting Det Sgt Tomasz Patzer said: "While work continues to establish the motive for this assault, we do know that at the time he was attacked, the victim had been canvassing ahead of the local election.

"Whether this was the reason for the assault is not known but this was a violent incident and I am keen to hear from anyone who can help catch the attacker."

The suspect is described as a man, about 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.

On 3 May Tower Hamlets will elect a mayor, as well as 45 councillors, as part of local elections across England.