Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police arrested a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on Monday

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a ten-week-old baby girl died.

Lily-Mai Saint George was taken to hospital on 31 January following reports of an unresponsive baby at an address in Haringey, London.

She died two days later. The cause of her death remains unexplained but further tests are planned.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman arrested on Monday have been released on bail to a date in April.