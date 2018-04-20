Image copyright @LAS_HART Image caption Dozens of firefighters were sent to help tackle the blaze

A woman has died after a fire broke out at a home for people with learning disabilities.

The huge blaze started in Connington Crescent, Chingford, north-east London, at about 02:15 BST.

Twelve people had fled the building before firefighters were called to the scene.

When crews arrived, two floors and the roof of the three-storey block were alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Image caption Firefighters are expected to be at the scene in Chingford all day

Paramedics treated the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At its height, more than 70 firefighters and officers were sent to tackle the blaze.

LFB station manager Keith Williams said: "Firefighters have been working hard to contain the spread of the fire which has destroyed the roof.

"Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots."

The building contains two supported living services, Connington Court and Connington House.

The Care Quality Commission said the two homes, both run by Sequence Care Group, catered for "adults with learning disabilities who may also have autism, complex needs or behaviours that challenge services".