Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Tomlin doused Resham Khan and her cousin Jameel Muhktar with acid through a car window

A man who seriously injured a woman and her cousin by throwing acid into their car has been jailed for 16 years.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar had been out celebrating Ms Khan's 21st birthday on 21 June when they were attacked in Beckton, east London.

John Tomlin, 25, of Colman Road, Canning Town, admitted intentionally causing the pair grievous bodily harm.

Tomlin, who "had no previous dealings with the pair", was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

Ms Khan, a Manchester Metropolitan University student, suffered face and neck injuries and was left with damage to her left eye.

Mr Mukhtar, 37, who had to be placed in an induced coma, has permanent scarring to his head, neck and body and has lost hearing in one of his ears.

Image copyright CPS Image caption CCTV shows John Tomlin throwing acid into the pair's car

Ms Khan broke down in tears as she read her victim impact statement in court and described the devastating impact the attack has had on her life.

"My 21st birthday turned into a day where my face was taken away from me," she said.

"I have been looking at myself in the mirror it upsets me, it brings back the incident on the day, it doesn't look like me."

She will carry lifelong scars and has suffered from severe depression and anxiety as a result of the attack, the court heard.

Image copyright Resham Khan/BBC Image caption Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar both suffered severe burns to the face and body

Mr Muhktar also suffers from depression and said he has tried to take his own life.

"I get flashbacks and am really worried to leave my house, constantly looking over my right shoulder fearing attacks," he told the court.

"I am still in so much pain, I'm still burning and struggle to sleep at night," he added.

"I am mentally and physically scarred for life. I can't even have a relationship. It's enough dealing with myself."

Image copyright CPS Image caption Jameel Muhktar's trousers were destroyed by the acid

Helen Taylor, of the CPS, said it was an "appalling attack that left the victims with physical and psychological scars".

"This case serves as a warning of the harm acid can cause and that those who use it as a weapon can face significant prison sentences," she added.