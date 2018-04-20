Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the commercial property in Hatton Garden

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a builder was beaten to death in a "vicious" attack, has been released.

The builder was found on the roof of a commercial property in Hatton Garden at 14:41 BST on Tuesday.

The police initially thought the 47-year-old man had fallen from a height when they were called to the business in Clerkenwell, north London.

The arrested man, 24, has been de-arrested and held instead on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries until a date in mid-May, the Metropolitan Police said.

The second suspect, who had been working on the same site, remains at large.

He was seen fleeing the scene and is described by police as white, in his mid 20s, and wearing a navy fleece jacket, blue jeans and brown workmen's boots.

A post-mortem examination concluded a blunt force trauma to the head as the cause of the victim's death.

DCI Luke Marks said: "Our inquiries have established that the victim was viciously attacked by a male suspect who is understood to have worked at the same site.

"We continue to appeal for information to trace a man who made off from Hatton Garden towards Chancery Lane, and boarded a Central Line train at Chancery Lane Tube station at around 2.15pm."