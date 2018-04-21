London

Man dies after 'street fight' in Morden

  • 21 April 2018
A man has died following a serious assault in south-west London.

Police found the man collapsed on London Road, Morden, on 19 April. The 32-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

The victim was involved in a street fight with a man before his death, police said. A post-mortem examination will be held later today.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in custody.

