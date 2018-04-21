Image caption A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with stab wounds near Seven Sisters Road

A man has been stabbed to death in north London.

Police found two men with stab wounds a short distance from each other on Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury, shortly after 03:00 BST.

One, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are under way to trace his next of kin.

The second man, 21, was airlifted to hospital where his condition is not thought to be life threatening. He was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police said they were investigating whether the two stabbings were linked.