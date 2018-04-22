London

Morden 'street fight' death victim named

  • 22 April 2018
Aaron Springett, Image copyright Metropolitan Police
Image caption Aaron Springett, 32, was found unconscious by police officers on London Road, Morden, on 19 April

A man who died after a street fight in south London has been named.

Aaron Springett, 32, was found unconscious by officers on London Road, Morden, on 19 April. Police believe he had been involved in a fight at about 21:55 BST.

Mr Springett, who lived locally, was taken to hospital but died the next day from blunt force trauma to the chest.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Inquires continue.

