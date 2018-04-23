Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy Jeeves, 28, was arrested in north Kent on Friday

A man who was arrested in connection with a failed burglary where an intruder was killed has been bailed.

Billy Jeeves, 28, was detained on suspicion of one count of aggravated burglary on Friday and has been bailed until mid-May.

Henry Vincent, 37, was fatally stabbed during a break-in in Hither Green, south-east London, on 4 April.

Homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks 78, was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released without charge.

Mr Osborn-Brooks had discovered two intruders at his home in South Park Crescent.