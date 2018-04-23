Image copyright Google Image caption Sophia Peters was killed at her family home in Blenheim Road in Wimbledon last November

An antiques dealer strangled his seven-year-old daughter with a dressing gown cord to spare her "pain" after he feared bankruptcy, a court heard.

Robert Peters, 56, waited until his wife had gone out before throttling his daughter at the family home in Wimbledon on 3 November last year, the Old Bailey heard.

Sophia died in hospital the next day.

Mr Peters denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The antiques dealer called 999 and told police to come to his south-west London home.

'Lose everything'

Sophia was found lying in her bed with a black fleece dressing gown cord wrapped and knotted tightly around her neck.

She was taken to hospital but died of brain damage the next day.

Mr Peters, whose oriental antiques business was based in Kensington, said he expected to go bankrupt within months and that the family would lose everything, including their home.

He said he had been thinking of killing his family for several weeks so they could be "spared the pain and upset when he became bankrupt".

He told officers it had been his last opportunity to kill his daughter as she was due to go back to boarding school after the half-term break.

The court was told a preliminary examination of Mr Peters' finances revealed he was not in debt, he had money in the bank and there were no mortgage arrears.

Prosecutor Mukul Chawla QC said it was not disputed that the defendant suffered a depressive illness of "moderate severity".

But he added: "Simply suffering from such a condition is not enough to enable a killing to be reduced from murder to manslaughter."

Online searches

In the months before the killing, Mr Peters searched the internet for "serial killers", "treatment of child killers in prison" and "premeditated murder", the court heard.

Jurors were told a child welfare assessment in the wake of Mr Peters' recent suicide attempt concluded he was not a risk to himself and others.

The case was closed just over a month before Sophia was killed.

Mr Peters has since claimed he was hearing voices at the time, but a psychiatrist for the prosecution has dismissed it as a device to justify his actions afterwards, the jury was told.

The trial continues.