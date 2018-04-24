Image copyright Google Image caption Sophia Peters was killed at her family home in Blenheim Road in Wimbledon

An antiques dealer was "emotionless" when he told police he had strangled his seven-year-old daughter, a court has heard.

Robert Peters called officers to his home in Wimbledon, south-west London, after he throttled Sophia in her bed on 3 November, the Old Bailey heard.

PC David Pilkington told the jury Mr Peters appeared to have "no feelings at all" when he arrived at the house.

Mr Peters, 56, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

The jury was shown bodycam footage taken by PC Pilkington when he arrived at the home in Blenheim Road.

When he answered the door, Mr Peters told the officer there was a child in a bedroom upstairs and said he had "strangled" her.

'Out of it'

Mr Peters was arrested on suspicion of murder as another officer rushed into the house to carry out CPR on Sophia.

As he waited, Mr Peters told the officer he had had a "breakdown" and his wife was on her way home.

Jim Struman QC, defending, asked PC Pilkington if it was "fair" to say Mr Peters "looked out of it".

The officer replied that the defendant had been "emotionless".

Sophia was rushed to hospital but died the next day from brain injuries caused by being starved of oxygen.

The trial continues.