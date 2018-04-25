Image copyright Google Image caption Sophia Peters was killed at her family home in Blenheim Road in Wimbledon

An antiques dealer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his seven-year-old daughter.

Robert Peters throttled Sophia with a dressing gown cord in the family home in Wimbledon, south-west London, on 3 November last year.

He then called police to report what he had done and the child was rushed to hospital but she died the next day.

The 56-year-old had denied murder but changed his plea on the third day of his trial at the Old Bailey.

He had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, saying he was depressed and hearing voices at the time.

The jury heard Peters had claimed he wanted to spare his daughter "pain" after he feared bankruptcy.

In a police interview played in court he told officers he had become "too tormented with my life" and "wanted to do away" with his entire family, but could not.