Image caption A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Roth Walk, near Seven Sisters Road

A man has been arrested and bailed after a 20-year-old was stabbed to death in north London.

Police found two men with stab wounds after being called to Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, just after 03:00 BST on Saturday.

One man died at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as multiple incised wounds.

The 27-year-old man was arrested earlier after attending a central London police station.

He has been bailed until a date in late May, pending further inquiries.

The victim has yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

The injured man, 21, was taken to hospital on Saturday before being discharged.

He appeared in court on Monday charged with possession of an offensive weapon.