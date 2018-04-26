Image caption Michael Seed is charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property

A trial date has been set for a man accused of taking part in the £13.7m Hatton Garden heist.

Michael Seed, 57, from Islington, north London, is charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property.

He did not attend Woolwich Crown Court due to a video link not being arranged in time and has not yet entered a plea. An application for bail was refused.

He is due to stand trial at Woolwich Crown Court on 24 September.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

Six men have already been jailed for their part in the raid over Easter weekend in 2015.

Disguised as workmen, they entered through a lift shaft and used a heavy duty diamond-tipped drill to cut a hole through the vault wall which was big enough for two men to squeeze through.

The gang then raided 73 safety deposit boxes, stealing valuables including gold, diamonds and sapphires.

The raid was one of the biggest in UK history.