Kwasi Anim-Boadu died after being found with stab wounds in Roth Walk

A 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a street in north London has been named by police.

Kwasi Anim-Boadu died at the scene after he was found injured in Roth Walk, Finsbury Park, just after 03:00 BST on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was also found with stab wounds in nearby Seven Sisters Road. He was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

A 21-year-old man appeared in court on Monday where he was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been bailed until late May.