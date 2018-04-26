Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sophie Lionnet's was found dead last September with her body showing signs of "significant violence"

A fashion designer claimed a connection with US President Donald Trump as she interrogated her French nanny before murdering her, a jury heard.

Sabrina Kouider bragged about "friends in high places" as she questioned Sophie Lionnet over supposed links to her ex-boyfriend, Boyzone founder Mark Walton.

Ms Lionnet's burned body was found in her employers' garden.

Ms Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, both from Southfields, deny murder.

Mr Medouni told jurors the people Ms Kouider knew were not "as famous" as she claimed.

On September 11 last year, days before the 21-year-old au pair's death, the court heard, Ms Kouider said to her: "You know very well that all my friends are in high places.

"When I told you about Donald Trump you started laughing.

"When I told you about my friends, you have seen them, those in journalism, actors, producers, in make-up, in fashion, in music. They are clean people."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption During her trial Ms Kouider has claimed links to the US president as well as several pop stars

Under cross-examination, her partner Mr Medouni confirmed she knew a film producer and a journalist.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC said: "Do you think she was a little delusional about the people she knew and the contacts that she had?"

"I would say that she knew people, but not as famous," Mr Medouni said.

Mr Medouni said he was asleep when Ms Lionnet stopped breathing in the bath.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler for BBC Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

On the bid to cover up her death, Mr Horwell asked: "How did you feel setting fire to the body of another human being?"

Mr Medouni said it was "disgusting" and "horrible", adding that he did not want to do it but that Ms Kouider asked him to.

The pair admit perverting the course of justice by trying to dispose of the body but deny murder.

The trial continues.