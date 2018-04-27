Image caption The Here For Me group says the ban "criminalises prayer and support outside an abortion clinic".

Campaigners are to lodge a High Court appeal against a council's ban on protests outside an abortion clinic.

The Public Spaces Protection Order came into force on Monday after reports of "intimidation and harassment" for women using the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing, west London.

A designated area for vigils has been set up outside the buffer zone.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Good Counsel Network held daily vigils outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing

Ealing Council was the first in the country to create a protest-free safe zone outside an abortion clinic.

The order means neither anti-abortion nor pro-choice campaigners are able to stand within 100m (330 ft) of the clinic on Mattock Lane.

Ealing Council said anybody who breaches the order "would be committing a criminal offence and can be fined or prosecuted".

Alina Dulgheriu, a representative for campaign group Be Here For Me, said it will file the High Court challenge on Friday.

She said she was offered financial, practical and moral help, as well as accommodation, and now has a "beautiful" six-year-old daughter.

John Hansen-Brevetti, clinical operations manager at the clinic, said women had been told the ghost of their foetus would haunt them, had been told "mummy, mummy, don't kill me", had holy water thrown on them and rosary beads thrust at them.