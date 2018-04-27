Image copyright Met Police Image caption Russell Jordan Jones was killed by stab wounds but had also been shot

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man found shot and stabbed in north London.

Russell Jordan Jones, 23, died on South Street, in Enfield, on 17 March. A post-mortem examination identified the cause of his death was stab wounds to the chest.

Two men from Enfield, Bilkan Bilkaner and Duke Quainoo, both 20, were charged after being arrested on Wednesday.

They will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright @_ViperUK_MP Image caption Mr Jones, 23, died at the scene on South Street, in Enfield

Three other men and a woman, all in their 20s, have been arrested and released but remain under investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate Mr Jones' death and the stabbing of another 23-year-old man.

Both men were found injured after police were called at about 00:40 GMT on 17 March.