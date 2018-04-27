Image copyright BBC/Sarah Jaynes Image caption Duncan James said he had met murder accused Sabrina Kouider but was not a "good friend"

Blue singer Duncan James has denied using a crowbar to threaten the landlord of a woman accused of murder.

The pop star gave written evidence during the Old Bailey trial of Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni over the death of au pair Sophie Lionnet.

Ms Kouider and Mr Medouni admit burning the French nanny's body in their garden in Southfields, but deny her murder.

Mr James said he met Ms Kouider once with Boyzone founder Mark Walton.

At the trial last week, defence lawyer Orlando Pownall QC asked Mr Medouni, 40, about when police were called to Ms Kouider's flat when she lived in Queensway.

Mr Pownall said the landlord complained Ms Kouider, 35, and a man had "threatened him with a crowbar".

Mr Medouni said Ms Kouider told him the man she had been with was Mr James, who he said lived nearby.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sophie Lionnet's burned body was found in the defendants' garden at their home in Southfields

He said Ms Kouider saw the One Love singer as a "good friend", having met him through her ex-partner Mark Walton.

The court had previously heard she became obsessed Ms Lionnet was in league with Mr Walton against her.

In a statement read to the court on Friday, Mr James said: "I can categorically state I met Sabrina only once together with Mark Walton in 2012.

"I have never lived in or near Queensway in W2 and was never involved in any incident with a crowbar. In 2013, I lived in Ealing."

The trial continues.