Image copyright FRIEND HANDOUT Image caption Sami Sidhom was found injured in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate and died shortly afterwards

The family and friends of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in east London have held a peace march against violent crime.

Sami Sidhom was attacked while walking from a West Ham game to his home in Forest Gate on 16 April.

Mr Sidhom was also remembered during a one-minute applause on the 18th-minute mark of the West Ham match with Manchester City on Sunday.

The walk began at the Fox and Hound pub in Forest Gate and ended in Woolwich.

Image caption The walk began at the Fox and Hound pub in Forest Gate and ended in Woolwich

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Mr Sidhom's death as multiple stab wounds.

He was attacked and stabbed multiple times by a number of suspects outside his home in Chestnut Avenue after watching West Ham United play earlier that evening, police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his "heart goes out" to Mr Sidhom's friends and family.

Image caption A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Mr Sidhom's murder has been bailed pending further enquiries

'We want justice'

Image caption Mr Sidhom was remembered during a one-minute applause on the 18th-minute mark of the West Ham match with Manchester City

In a statement, Mr Sidhom's family said: "Sami was a model son, model student, a dedicated West Ham fan who was studying to be a lawyer to bring fair play and justice to those who needed it.

"He never had a chance to do any of that because he was stabbed in the back by cowards in the dark. He was only 18.

"Nothing will bring Sami back, but we want his killers brought to justice. We would like to appeal to everyone, if you have any information no matter how small it is, please do tell the police."

A 22-year-old man arrested on 23 April on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries until a date in late May.