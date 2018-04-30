Image copyright Google Image caption Two fire engines and 14 firefighters were called to a car park on Napier Road to tackle the fire

Two men have died in a caravan fire in north London.

A third man, who is said to have left the caravan during the fire, is being treated in hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the Met Police.

Firefighters were called to a car park on Napier Road, Enfield, at 02:57 BST and had the blaze under control by 03:37.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the fire is being currently being treated as unexplained.