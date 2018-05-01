Image copyright Google Image caption Karen Sunderland was standing to be a councillor in Crofton Park, Lewisham

A Conservative Party candidate has been suspended after comparing Islam to Nazism.

Karen Sunderland, who was nominated as a candidate for Lewisham Council, called Islam "the new Nazism" in a series of social media posts last year.

Other tweets asked why those who follow Islam live in the West and another from October criticised wearing the hijab.

Ms Sunderland has been suspended pending an investigation. She has been approached for comment.

Her now-private Twitter account showed she was canvassing over the weekend, the Local Democracy Reporter Service said.

But a Conservative Party spokesperson did not confirm when she was suspended.

In December she tweeted: "Love your optimism. The thing is, religion undermines the hard fought for values and tolerances of progressed countries…suppresses free speech and is auto immune from criticism. This is toxic and where the hostility comes from. Religion is totalitarian. Islam has become the new Nazism."

Another tweet said: "Such a lame attempt you made to justify hijabs. Self indulgent to think anyone would give a toot that you showed your hair."

Lewisham Conservatives have been contacted for comment.