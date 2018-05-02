Image copyright @keval_91 Image caption Officers were called to Cumberland Road, outside Queensbury Tube station, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday

A man has died and another man has been injured in a shooting in north-west London.

The victim, believed to be in his thirties, was found with serious injuries outside Queensbury Tube station just after 21:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

The other man, aged in his 20s, is in hospital in a stable condition suffering from a gun shot wound.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to Cumberland Road in Edgware, where they found the two men.

A crime scene remains in place on Cumberland Road and Essolado Way, where police say the attacks are believed to have taken place.

No arrests have been made and officers are informing the victim's next-of-kin.

Image copyright @keval_91 Image caption A crime scene is in place on Cumberland Road and Essolado Way in Edgware

Det Insp Justin Howick, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity."

Officers are examining CCTV footage in the area.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course, the force said.