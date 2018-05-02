Image copyright PA Image caption Seun McMillan was stabbed in Cowper Gardens in Southgate

The mother of a man stabbed to death in London has described the pain of losing her son.

Seun McMillan, 23, was attacked in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, north London, on 2 May 2017 in what police believe was a targeted attack.

His mother Chantelle Bucknor said his death left her feeling "an emptiness and numbness".

One year on from his killing, detectives have issued a £20,000 reward for information.

Describing her late son as loving, polite, funny and sensitive, Ms Bucknor, 42, said: "There is a void in my life that will never be filled."

Speaking at New Scotland Yard, she added the killer "could be out there on the streets, thinking that they have got away with it, or maybe committing other crimes".

Image copyright PA Image caption Chantelle Bucknor has spoken of the pain of losing her son

Six people were arrested following the stabbing, which occurred at about 19:15 BST.

Three men, aged 27, 25 and 20, and a 19-year-old woman were released with no further action, while a 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was released under investigation.

A 20-year-old was charged with murder, but the case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service, the Met said.

As a result, the force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said Mr McMillan was sitting with friends on a wall in Cowper Gardens when a group of people arrived in cars before he was stabbed.

His attackers fled the scene and Mr McMillan died in hospital later that evening.

Det Ch Insp Harding said the force believes his attacker "had been tipped of that he was in the area", meaning there was a "specific element of planning in the events that led to this attack".