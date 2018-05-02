Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The jury were told Sobhan Khan was beaten as he lay injured on the floor

A driver has been found guilty of deliberately mowing down a moped after his "prized" red Mustang was damaged.

Bradley Clifford, 23, from Enfield, chased Soban Khan, 18, and Joshua Francis, 19, after they struck his car with a bottle, the Old Bailey heard.

They were both flung into the air by the collision, and Mr Khan was beaten by Clifford as he lay on the ground fatally injured, the jury heard.

Clifford was found guilty of murder and attempted GBH with intent.

The jury heard he became "enraged" when his high-performance Ford Mustang EcoBoost's wing mirror was broken in the early hours of 5 August.

He then began a "rapid, brutal and unrelenting" pursuit through the streets of Enfield, north London, the court was told.

Image copyright Google Image caption Bradley Clifford's car collided with the moped in London Road

Prosecutor Aftab Jafferjee QC said Clifford "pursued the moped... not to apprehend the two people on it, but to mow them down for daring to damage his prized vehicle".

Mr Khan and Mr Francis drove into oncoming traffic and mounted a pavement on a moped as they tried to escape.

Mr Khan was beaten by Clifford as he lay "defenceless and fatally injured" on the ground after his moped became tangled with the car.

Mr Francis escaped "somewhat miraculously" with minor injuries, Mr Jafferjee said.

Clifford will be sentenced on Friday.