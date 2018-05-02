Image copyright AFP Image caption Seventy-one people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year

A man and a woman have been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Elaine Douglas and Tommy Brooks, both 51 and of no fixed abode, have been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier where they were both remanded in custody.

Ms Douglas and Mr Brooks are due to appear next at Isleworth Crown Court on 30 May, the Met Police said.

Seventy-one people died in the west London tower block fire on 14 June last year.