Image copyright PA Image caption Sophie Lionnet's body was found on a bonfire in her employers' garden

A woman accused of killing her French nanny admitted hitting her but insisted "it doesn't make me a murderer".

Sabrina Kouider and her partner Ouissem Medouni are accused of torturing and killing Sophie Lionnet then putting her body on a bonfire last September.

The pair have blamed one another for Ms Lionnet's death, each saying they were asleep at the time.

Ms Koudier, 35 and Mr Medouni, 40, admit burning Ms Lionnet's body, but deny murder.

Jurors have been told the couple believed the 21-year-old was conspiring to drug and molest the family with Kouider's ex-boyfriend Mark Walton, founder of Boyzone.

Ms Kouider was challenged by her partner's defence barrister on how often she had attacked Ms Lionnet at her home in Wimbledon.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler for BBC Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

She said: "Once when I hit her with a cable and a second time when I pushed her, and again a third time.

"I never deny I did hit Sophie - it doesn't make me a murderer."

Ms Kouider said while Ms Lionnet was living with her they had a "good time" together, doing a makeover and chatting over cups of tea.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sophie Lionnet's body showed signs of "significant violence"

Orlando Pownall QC asked about hours of taped interrogations about Mr Walton, which culminated in a videoed confession shortly before Ms Lionnet died.

He said: "You make promises to her. You were saying to her if you want to go (home) you have to admit to this and you said to her 'you were seen to do this' and 'I saw you', 'I dreamed it'."

Image copyright Ryan Hooper Image caption Sophie Lionnet's body was found after neighbours raised concerns about a fire in a back garden

Ms Kouider admitted she was trying to trick Ms Lionnet into a confession.

She went on to accuse police of not taking her complaints about Mr Walton seriously because "I'm not white", the court heard.

The defendants have admitted perverting the course of justice, but deny murder.

The trial continues.