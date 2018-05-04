Image caption The Liberal Democrats reduced the Conservatives to 11 seats and regained control of Richmond Council

The Liberal Democrats have regained control of Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years.

The Conservatives, who began the night with 39 seats, were reduced to seven councillors. The Lib Dems now have 39 seats.

Wandsworth and Westminster, both key Labour targets, have remained under Conservative control.

No other London councils have changed hands but Labour increased its number of councillors.

Several councils are due to declare later today.

Image copyright Jonathan Brady Image caption Ballots are still being counted across London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Labour was making progress in new areas.

After "remarkable results" in the 2014 election Labour have been "campaigning in parts of London we haven't campaigned in before", the Labour mayor said.

Labour gained two seats in the Maida Vale ward and one seat in the Bayswater where they had been represented since 1986.

Karen Buck, Labour MP for Westminster North, said these were "impressive results".

Leader of Westminster Council Nickie Aiken said the results were more of a "slap on the wrists" than a "knockout blow".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Labour cut the Conservative lead from 22 seats to seven in Wandsworth

Labour also gained seven new councillors in Wandsworth, but were unable to edge out the Conservatives in a close contest.

The council has been a Tory local government flagship since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher. The party campaigned on its record of low council tax.

Wandsworth council leader Ravi Govindia said "this is a victory that my colleagues will be proud to relish".

Overall turnout was recorded at 43.6%.

Image caption In the first vote since the Grenfell Tower tragedy Labour won one seat from the Consevrtives in Kenisgton and Chelsea

Connectives retained control of Kensington and Chelsea in the first vote since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, losing only one seat to Labour.

While counting took place the Labour group leader in Kensington and Chelsea, Robert Atkinson, claimed the Conservatives had "been humbled, finally".

The ward that contains the charred remains of Grenfell Tower - Notting Dale - remained Labour as expected.

In Barnet Labour's anti-semitism row had "made a difference", the party's borough group leader has said.

The north London council, which has a Jewish population of around 16%, was a key battleground for both the Conservatives and Labour. The council is currently in no overall control.

Labour group lead Barry Rawlings said: "I must say that in some wards where there is a large Jewish community, it has made a difference, I'm not sure yet how much."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour control 20 of London's 32 councils and had been expected to make a significant push into the remaining Conservative strongholds

Carrie Symonds, the Conservatives' communications director said "Labour lost over 4,000 councillors during the first eight years of their last government. And yet tonight, Labour hasn't made anything like the gains it expected and needed."

The Liberal Democrats have held onto Sutton Council, despite losing 12 seats.

Lots had to be drawn after the Conservative and Lib Dem candidates in Sutton's Nonsuch ward were tied on 205 votes each.

Tory James McDermott-Hill eventually won the third place seat.