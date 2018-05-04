London
Election 2018 results
Number of councillors After 139 of 150 councils
  1. Labour, 2042 councillors, +59
  2. Conservative, 1290 councillors, -16
  3. Liberal Democrat, 486 councillors, +59
  4. Green, 34 councillors, +5
  5. UKIP, 3 councillors, -123
  6. Others, 142 councillors, +16

New Labour mayor Rohksana Fiaz plans to abolish her role

  • 4 May 2018
Rokhsana Fiaz Image copyright Labour Party
Image caption Rokhsana Fiaz was selected to be Labour's mayoral candidate for Newham

Labour's newly elected Mayor of Newham wants to hold a referendum to abolish her role.

Rohksana Fiaz, who won with 53,214 votes, said she was "proud and privileged" to be London's first directly-elected female mayor.

She takes over from Sir Robin Wales, who was deselected after 23 years in the post.

However, Ms Fiaz hopes to hold the referendum during her four-year term as part of a "democracy review".

Ms Fiaz was one of four Labour candidates to be elected as mayor in separate boroughs.

Elsewhere in east London, Philip Glanville and John Biggs were re-elected as mayors of Hackney and Tower Hamlets respectively.

In Lewisham, Damien Egan replaced Sir Steve Bullock as mayor.

