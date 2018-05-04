Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bradley Clifford deliberately drove into two teenagers after they damaged his Ford Mustang

A driver who chased and mowed down two youths on a scooter after his Ford Mustang was damaged has been jailed for 23 years.

Bradley Clifford, 24, from Enfield, ploughed into Soban Khan, 18, and his pillion passenger Jahshua Francis, 19, after they hit his car with a bottle.

Mr Khan was sent flying into the air and died as a result of his injuries. Mr Francis was hurt in the crash.

Clifford was found guilty of murder and attempted GBH with intent.

In a statement, Mr Khan's father Najam Khan said the whole family were shaken by the "senseless and barbaric killing".

He described his only son as a "rising star" with a promising future, adding "no parent should ever have to bury their child".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bradley Clifford's car struck the scooter on London Road

Clifford drunkenly chased the scooter at nearly double the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of 5 August last year.

Mr Khan was sent flying into the air, landing by a lamp-post in the street.

Clifford got out and continued the attack, shouting at the teenager, saying he "deserved" it and punching him nine times, the Old Bailey heard.

It was "pure chance" that the victim's friend, Mr Francis, was not badly hurt in the crash, jurors were told.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The jury were told Sobhan Khan was beaten as he lay injured on the floor

After attacking Mr Khan in an "intense rage", Clifford had the presence of mind to lie to police about what happened and claimed it had been an accident, Judge Sarah Munro QC, sentencing, said.

She told Clifford that he clearly regarded his Ford Mustang as a "status symbol which he took pride in", adding "the two young teenagers who got on to the moped did not know how enraged you were or what you were capable of".

Ms Munro handed Clifford a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years for murder and seven years for the attack on Mr Francis, to run concurrently.