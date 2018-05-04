London

Music mogul Jonathan King denies sex assaults on boys

  • 4 May 2018
Music mogul Jonathan King Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jonathan King is accused of assaulting teenage boys

Former DJ and music producer Jonathan King has denied a series of sexual abuse offences against 12 teenage boys.

The 73-year-old, of Bayswater, west London, is accused of assaulting the boys, aged between 14 and 17, between 1970 and 1988.

Mr King, appearing at Southwark Crown Court under his birth name of Kenneth George King, pleaded not guilty to each of the 18 counts.

He was released on bail to appear again on 11 June.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites