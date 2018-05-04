Music mogul Jonathan King denies sex assaults on boys
- 4 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Former DJ and music producer Jonathan King has denied a series of sexual abuse offences against 12 teenage boys.
The 73-year-old, of Bayswater, west London, is accused of assaulting the boys, aged between 14 and 17, between 1970 and 1988.
Mr King, appearing at Southwark Crown Court under his birth name of Kenneth George King, pleaded not guilty to each of the 18 counts.
He was released on bail to appear again on 11 June.