Police were called to reports of a stolen van heading towards London Bridge at 08:00 BST

The driver of a stolen van ploughed into a number of vehicles, including a bus, abandoned the van and fell into the River Thames, police say.

The man made off on foot after crashing the van, and fell into the river from London Bridge.

The incident happened at about 08:00 BST, with the Metropolitan Police's marine policing unit, the Coastguard and paramedics in attendance.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was treated at the scene and is due to be taken to hospital.